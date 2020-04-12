Aylen Alvarez Stuns In Zip-Up Swimsuit By The Pool

Aylen Alvarez has been posting Instagram photos from the pool since two days ago, and took to the social media platform today with another swimsuit pic. The stunning model rocked a leopard-print one-piece with a zip-up accent and shared two snaps from the photo shoot.

In the first image, Aylen posed on low tan stairs. She placed her right elbow on her knee and extended her other leg down to a lower step. She glanced at the camera with a flirty pout on her face and appeared to be enjoying her day.

Her outfit consisted of the swimsuit, a bucket hat, and a pair of chunky platform sandals. The one-piece was a leopard-print ensemble with thin straps and a low neckline that left her cleavage showing. The front of it was also decorated with a black zipper that she kept zipped up. In addition, Aylen rocked a matching leopard-print hat and exuded summer vibes with her shoes. These had twine on the heels and black straps.

The cutie wore her hair down in luxurious tight curls and brushed pieces of it in front of her right shoulder with the rest cascading down her back.

Her makeup application included dark liner on her lower lids, shimmery blush, and light pink lipstick.

In the second photo, Aylen perched on tan rock formations next to the pool. She propped out her legs in front of her with her knees together and raised her left hand by her head. The hottie rocked a pair of brown sunglasses this time with sparkling accents along the edge of the lenses.

The update has already received over 12,800 likes in the first hour since it went live, and many of Aylen’s adoring fans rushed to the comments section to leave their thoughts.

“Love the sexy print,” gushed a follower.

“My favorite shoes on you,” declared a second admirer.

“Happy Easter nice pictures,” complimented a third social media user.

“Nothing wrong with that @aylen25! Be you like you always are! Beautiful pic as well!” exclaimed another supporter, taking note of her caption.

Plus, Aylen posted another shot from what appeared to be the same pool yesterday. That time, she posed in a red polka-dot bikini and lounged in an elaborate outdoor chair. She was photographed raising a strawberry in the air in her right hand as she glanced down at an open book that she held with her left hand. The model accessorized with white-framed sunglasses and rocked a white manicure. Behind her was a crystal clear pool and tropical plants.