Dr. Anthony Fauci Says New Coronavirus Data Reason For ‘Cautious Optimism’

In an interview with CNN broadcast on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, discussed the latest data pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic, reports Mediaite.

Speaking with anchor Jake Tapper, Fauci weighed in on the record number of coronavirus casualties reported on Friday, noting that it was consistent with the projections which said that the New York metropolitan area was going to have a “really bad week.” Nevertheless, there is reason for optimism, according to Fauci.

The expert explained that the curve was “flattened,” which suggests that there is about to be a decline in COVID-19 cases. “It’s cautious optimism that we’re seeing that decrease,” Fauci told Tapper, noting that other countries in the world have already been through what is now happening in the United States.

“If you look at the patterns of curves in other countries. Once we turn that corner, hopefully we’ll see a sharp decline and we’ll start thinking about how we can keep it that way and prevent it from resurging, when you start to think about a gradual re-entry of some sort of normality.”

Fauci also warned against resuming normal activity too soon, suggesting that lifting restrictions would lead to another major outbreak of the disease. According to the expert, is is unclear when the United States will have the systems in place to aggressively test the population, which is why it is a “reality” that new coronavirus cases will appear once and if the restrictions are lifted.

According to Fauci, it is imperative that the government finds a way to identify and isolate those who have the virus. The restrictions, he said, will have to be lifted gradually. “It is not going to be a light switch that we say ‘Okay, it is now June, July, or whatever, click, the light switch goes back on,'” he said.

Fauci explained that the approach to lifting restrictions will differ from state to state, and that officials will determine whether a certain area of the country is in danger of experiencing an outbreak before gradually loosening regulations.

President Donald Trump has appeared eager to reopen the country as soon as possible, but all the restrictions are still in place. In an interview with Fox News on Saturday, Trump reaffirmed that the decision on when to reopen the economy will be the most important of his presidency, telling anchor Jeanine Pirro that it will be “based on a lot of facts and a lot of instinct also.”

Trump has also vowed to listen to the experts before making a final determination. Much like Fauci, public health experts have warned that resuming normal activity too soon could lead to outbreaks, suggesting that the best way to approach the issue would be on a state-by-state basis.