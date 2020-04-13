Katy Perry Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Bunny Costume

Katy looked comfy in her Easter-themed hooded onesie.

Katy Perry dressed up like a bunny and showed off her baby bump on Easter Sunday. In her latest Instagram photo, the 35-year-old “Harleys in Hawaii” singer looked comfy and cute in her holiday-appropriate ensemble.

Katy was rocking a cozy white onesie that was designed to look like a cuddly bunny. The fleece costume was white with a large, oval-shaped pink spot on the stomach. The garment also had pink cuffs on the sleeves and a fluffy white tail affixed to its baggy back seat.

The onesie included a hood that was topped with floppy white-and-pink rabbit ears. The hood was also decorated with a cartoonish rabbit face that included a round snout and big blue eyes. Katy was wearing the hood pulled up over her head, which revealed that it had pink lining.

The “Roar” hitmaker’s one-piece costume had a loose fit, but her growing baby bump was clearly visible. Katy was sticking her pregnant belly out by posing with her left hand on her arched back. She was using her right hand to snap a mirror selfie.

Katy’s pink lips matched the pops of color in her costume. However, the American Idol judge appeared to be wearing little or no makeup. The mother-to-be was showing off her gorgeous pregnancy glow as she smiled for her photo.

In the caption of her post, Katy encouraged her fans to join her on Facebook for an American Idol Q&A. However, most of the responses to her post weren’t about the reality singing competition.

“That’s some Easter egg you got there miss Bunny,” wrote Katy’s stylist, Johnny Wujek, in the comments section of her post.

“Your bunny bump,” read another response to Katy’s photo.

“Are we KatyRabbits right now?” a third fan asked.

“SomeBUNNY has a BUN in the oven,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Over the span of an hour, Katy’s photo racked up over 827,000 likes. Many of her fans were likely thrilled because it’s been weeks since the singer has shared a visual bumpdate on social media. The last photo of Katy showing off her baby bump was uploaded to Instagram on March 12, and she was keeping her stomach well-hidden underneath a green dress with a stiff flared skirt.

Katy hasn’t revealed her due date, but she did let her fans know that she and her fiance, Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom, are expecting a baby girl. She broke the news earlier this month by sharing a photo of Orlando’s face covered with pink cream.