Chris Harrison Responds To Kelley Flanagans’ Claims She Was Locked In A Closet By ‘Bachelor’ Producers

'We don't lock people in closets, so clearly you weren't locked in a closet for three hours,' said Chris Harrison.

Bachelor host Chris Harrison is responding to some shocking claims made by Kelley Flanagan, a contestant on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Flanagan slammed Bachelor producers recently during an episode of the podcast Almost Famous hosted by alums from the show, Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti.

Flanagan, a lawyer by trade, claimed that at one point during the show, producers locked her in a closet for three hours, according to Yahoo News.

While it is well known that Bachelor producers have a lot of control regarding what goes on during the show, Flanagan painted a shocking picture of what really goes on behind the scenes.

She claims producers “manipulated” Weber and “locked me up in a closet for three hours” so she was not able to be with him.

It is safe to say her words caused quite the stir. Nevertheless, Harrison says things aren’t quite as they seem. He confronted Flanagan regarding her allegations and insists her words were “taken a little out of context.”

“I said, ‘What was that? We don’t lock people in closets, so clearly you weren’t locked in a closet for three hours,” he explained to reporter Lauren Zima.

He went on to say that he believes the moment Flanagan is referring to is when she was instructed to stay in an interview room in Cleveland despite her wishes.

“What she meant by that was she was frustrated. She’s a smart girl who I think is used to getting what she wants, and she didn’t get that time with Peter. You’re not in a closet. It’s in a room, and sometimes it takes hours. It depends on what’s going on at the time… I think Kelley was frustrated at the time, and that’s how she articulated that.”

Despite her harsh words, there is no bad blood between Flanagan or Harrison. The television host says Flanagan has since apologized for her statement and the pair were able to laugh it off and move on.

Weber did not ultimately choose Flanagan during the show. Instead he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss and eventually broke it off due to unresolved feelings he had for Madison Prewett. That relationship did not work out either and Weber has since reunited with Flanagan. They have been in quarantine together.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Weber says he is not currently dating Flanagan due to the fact that he was just in a serious relationship, however he can see it going in that direction in the future.