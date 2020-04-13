‘One Piece’ Episode 928 Spoilers, Recap: Chopper Befriends Big Mom, Kid Escapes From Kaido’s Prison

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “The Flower Falls! The Final Moment of the Most Beautiful Woman in the Land of Wano!” featured several interesting scenes, including Straw Hat Pirates doctor Tony Tony Chopper and his plan to take advantage of Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin’s amnesia. After falling into the giant whirlpool, Emperor Big Mom accidentally reached the Land of Wano, but she temporarily lost her memory and didn’t even know who she is.

Upon realizing her condition, Chopper, together with Kozuki Momonosuke, Tama, and Kiku, decided to take care of Emperor Big Mom and treat her wounds. In One Piece Episode 928, Chopper’s group brought Emperor Big Mom at Okobore Town in Kuri where Tsuru fed her with a delicious red bean soup. However, with the limited amount of food at Okobore Town, they could only give her one bowl which was clearly not enough to satisfy Emperor Big Mom’s huge appetite.

Tama started interviewing Chopper about Emperor Big Mom and asked him if she is really strong. Tama suggested that if Emperor Big Mom is indeed very powerful, they could try to convince her to help them rescue Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy at Emperor Kaido’s prison. Chopper was hesitant at first, but he still ended up agreeing to Tama’s plan. However, he reminded them that once Emperor Big Mom regains her memory, they would all be screwed.

One Piece Episode 928 featured Chopper, Tama, and Momonosuke urging Emperor Big Mom to accompany them to Udon where the Excavation Labor Camp can be found. Tama told Emperor Big Mom that like her, the lead performer in Udon also loves red bean soup. Chopped lied that Udon has tons of red bean soup. Emperor Big Mom immediately agreed to go with Chopper’s group to Udon but if she finds out that they are lying about the red-bean soup, they will definitely be in huge trouble.

The latest episode of One Piece also revealed that Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid managed to escape from the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon. While Luffy was having a conversation with Old Man Hyo, he started wondering why Kid was not yet working. Luffy initially thought that Kid hasn’t woken up yet, but it was confirmed that he’s no longer in his cell.

One Piece Episode 928 didn’t reveal how Kid escaped and whether he succeeded to find his way out of the Labor Excavation Camp. However, the Beast Pirates would surely do everything they can to recapture him and bring him back to his cell.