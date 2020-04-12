Donald Trump Slams Fox News: ‘It’s A Whole New Ballgame Over There’

In a Twitter message published on Sunday, President Donald Trump ripped into Fox News, taking direct aim at veteran anchor Chris Wallace.

Per The Hill, Trump mockingly compared Wallace to the anchor’s late father, Mike, concluding that it is a “whole new ballgame” at the conservative network. The president also took a shot at NBC News’ Meet the Press, anchor Chuck Todd, and CBS News’ Face the Nation.

“Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews. I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It’s a whole new ballgame over there!”

As the publication notes, it is unclear what triggered Trump’s attack on Wallace and Fox News, but the president has previously attacked the anchor in a similar manner. On a number of occasions, Trump has compared Wallace to his father, Mike, who was one of the original correspondents for CBS’ 60 Minutes.

“One of us has a daddy problem, and it’s not me,” Wallace responded to one of the president’s attacks last year. In recent months, Trump has been uncharacteristically aggressive toward Fox News, arguing that the network has changed since he became president.

In a follow-up Twitter post, Trump attacked the “Lamestream Media” as a whole, claiming that liberal-leaning networks are trying to influence the 2020 presidential election by attacking him and protecting former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

According to Trump, Democrats and the media “have put their political game plan in full swing. ‘Whether he is right or wrong, it doesn’t matter. Criticize ‘Trump’ for everything, and don’t let the public see Biden. Hide him.'”

In a third tweet, Trump blasted the media for suggesting he ignored early warnings about the coronavirus pandemic. According to the president, he reacted quickly and on time, banning travel from China, which lead to criticism from some of the media.

If the Fake News Opposition Party is pushing, with all their might, the fact that President Trump “ignored early warnings about the threat,” then why did Media & Dems viciously criticize me when I instituted a Travel Ban on China? They said “early & not necessary.” Corrupt Media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

Trump initially downplayed the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, but his views appear to have changed. The federal government has imposed a number of measures to contain the virus and stimulate the crashing economy, which appears to have had an impact on the president’s approval ratings.

Pres. Trump denied downplaying the threat posed by COVID-19 in the U.S., calling Jim @Acosta's use of direct quotes 'snarky' pic.twitter.com/7ONoJZ3hrj — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 31, 2020

According to a Fox News poll released earlier this week, Trump’s approval rating is at an all-time high of 49 percent. In addition, 51 percent of Americans approve of the way he has handled the coronavirus pandemic.