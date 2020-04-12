Colombian Fitness Model Anllela Sagra Flaunts Her Sculpted Midriff In Sexy Dancing Video

Fitness model Anllela Sagra had some fun on Sunday when she shared a sexy video of herself dancing to the song “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion.

Anllela wore a long-sleeve cropped shirt that flaunted her sculpted midriff while she showed off her sultry dance moves. She paired her black top with a pair of gray drawstring sweatpants. She also wore a pair of Calvin Klein briefs beneath her sweats, as evidenced by the elastic waistband emblazoned with the brand name peeking out from her hemline.

The Colombian stunner left her long wavy locks down. During the video, some of her hair fell in front of her face. It added to the overall sexiness of the short clip. She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings. Anllela didn’t wear much makeup for the video, opting to show off her natural good looks instead.

Anllela began the video with a close-up on her flat belly as she hit the record button on her camera. She then clapped a few times and slowly gyrated into a squatting position. From there, Anllela twerked and then provocatively swayed her hips from side to side. Throughout the short video clip, she sang along to the song, although it appeared she didn’t quite know all the lyrics as her lips did not always match up.

Not all of Anllela’s fans thought her dancing was incredible, but most still loved her latest Instagram share because it looked like she was having fun. It helped that her 11.6 million followers were delighted to see her shapely figure performing a few dirty dance moves, too. In less than an hour of going live, Anllela’s video earned more than 56,800 views and over 12,700 likes.

Anllela seemed in good spirits about the video. She even laughed along with some of the critical comments. That said, the majority of users in her comments section were full of nothing but praise for the model.

“Perfectly imperfect lol jk u still got the charm,” wrote one fan, adding a laughing crying emoji, a peace sign emoji, and a red heart emoji to the remark.

“Cute! Glad youre having fun,” gushed a second person.

“The best thing to come out of this is your daily post,” praised a third user. They trailed their comment with multiple emoji, including praise hands, a red heart, and a flame.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Anllela had shown off her killer physique while wearing dark blue booty shorts and a matching sports bra.