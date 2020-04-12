Fiona Barron Sizzles In A Blue Bikini In A See-Through Pool

Fiona Barron hadn’t shared a bikini pic on Instagram since March 28, but she broke the streak today with a new snap of herself in a blue ensemble. The social media star was photographed in a see-through pool and exuded tons of sultry vibes.

In the shot, the model propped her elbows on the edge of the clear wall. She gazed towards the camera with a flirty expression on her face with her lips slightly parted. Fiona’s hair was slicked back behind her shoulders and it was likely drenched, as her hands, face, and arms were dripping with water droplets. She placed her hands on the side of her head and the bright light beamed onto her shoulders. However, her face was left in the shadows. It also looked like her legs were floating behind her as a peek of her bikini bottoms were visible in the side of the frame.

The stunner’s bikini peeked through in the shot, and her cleavage was also somewhat visible towards the bottom of the frame. But the focus was mostly on Fiona’s face, as the image was cropped from her chest up. Plus, she kept the attention on her figure and outfit by forgoing large accessories, simply sporting a couple of rings on her middle fingers. The one on her left hand was more prominent and featured an elegant chain design.

The cutie wore a glamorous makeup application that included bright blush, a dash of eyeshadow, and glossy light pink lipstick.

Fiona tagged France Duque and Jesse Rambis in the post, and the duo run a broad business that includes photography, videography, and marketing, according to their Instagram bio.

The sizzling update has been liked over 38,800 times so far and many people took to the comments section to gush about the model’s looks. This included a message from fellow model, Carmella Rose.

“Okkk not fair,” she joked.

Another Instagram model, Steph Rayner, also chimed in.

“Stunning,” she gushed, punctuating her compliment with two red-heart emoji.

“You are so beautiful!!” exclaimed a third social media user.

“Omgoshh fiona it’s so pretty!!” declared a fourth admirer.

In the second-most recent bikini pic, the bombshell posed at the beach in a red ensemble. The top had thick straps and a tight fit that left her underboob and cleavage on show. She sat down in the sand and bent both of her knees as she tugged at her ponytail with her hands. She glanced to the side with a smile on her face with her lips closed. The sunlight lit up her skin and emphasized her tan.