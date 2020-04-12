Meg Turney Celebrates Easter In A Pastel Crochet Bikini

Meg was also rocking pink hair.

Meg Turney wished her fans a “Happy Egg” in an Instagram greeting that included a colorful photo of the popular cosplay model rocking a crochet string bikini.

On Sunday, Meg shared the stunning snapshot with her 750,000 followers. She was pictured wearing a revealing two-piece in various pastel shades, including blue, pink, lavender, coral, and yellow. The handmade garment featured a pattern of stripes that traced her top’s triangle shape. The outer stripe on her top was blue, and it included a scalloped edge that added to the garment’s whimsical aesthetic. All of the string ties on Meg’s bikini were the same color of blue. The ends of the strings were embellished with small tassels that included all of the bikini’s soft colors.

Meg was also rocking a vibrant pink wig. It was a much darker shade of pink than the blush hue that appeared in her bikini. However, it didn’t look out-of-place with the garment’s color scheme. Meg’s candy-colored wig was styled in soft waves that hit her just below the shoulder. Her hairpiece also included side-swept bangs that framed her flawless face.

Meg’s beauty look included a soft pink lip and shimmery pink eye shadow that complemented her outfit. Her sculpted eyebrows were dark and bold, and her fluttery eyelashes were black, long, and curled.

Meg was flashing her winsome smile at the camera as she reached up to touch her pink hair with both hands. She was posing on her knees with her legs slightly spread, which helped to showcase her shapely thighs. The model was also flaunting her flat stomach and voluptuous chest.

The backdrop of Meg’s photo included pink and yellow curtains and multi-colored fairy lights. A few furry white pillows were also visible behind her, and a massive iridescent pink Easter egg had been placed between them. Smaller, similarly shiny eggs in an array of different colors were scattered on a patterned blanket behind Meg.

In the caption of her post, Meg revealed that she’s been spending Easter Sunday chowing down on deviled eggs.

Over the span of an hour, Meg’s post racked up over 15,000 likes. Her followers also had plenty of nice things to say about her Easter egg-colored photo.

“Just Wow Meg!” read one response to her post.

“Wow you look amazing and stunning,” another admirer gushed.

“An absolute pastel QUEEN,” a third commenter wrote.

This isn’t the only pastel look that Meg’s fans have fallen in love with. In a photo that she uploaded to Instagram last month, she was pictured wearing pale pink lingerie. Her followers also showered her with compliments in response to that stunning snap.