Anastasiya Kvitko Looks Smoking Hot In Barely There Red Top On Her Balcony

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko thrilled her 10.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a skimpy red top that seemed barely able to contain her ample assets.

In the picture, Anastasiya posed on a modern glass balcony overlooking several skyscrapers. She didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the shot was taken, but it appeared to be her condo in Miami, Florida.

The top Anastasiya wore was from the retailer Pretty Little Thing, and she made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The top was a strapless style, and it stretched across her chest with a knotted detail in the middle. The vibrant red hue looked stunning against her pale skin, and the top also flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

Anastasiya’s shoulders and arms were on display in the skimpy look, as was much of her toned stomach. She paired the smoking hot red top with some high-waisted black bottoms for a simple yet sexy look.

Anastasiya kept the accessories to a minimum as well, adding a few simple bracelets in mixed metals as her only accessory. Her blond locks were styled in a deep side part and tumbled down her chest in soft curls. The sunlight illuminated her strands, making them look even blonder. She posed with one arm on the edge of the balcony and the other resting against her cheek in the first snap. Her bold brows framed her eyes, several shades darker than her long tresses, and she wore minimal makeup. A soft pink hue accentuated her plump pout, and lashes and liner drew more attention to her gorgeous eyes.

In the second snap, Anastasiya mixed up her pose so that her arms were both crossed underneath her chest. The position drew more attention to her ample assets, and also showed off her bold red nails, which matched her sexy top.

Anastasiya’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and it racked up over 37,700 likes within just 1 hour. It also received 859 comments from her eager fans.

“Beautiful pic babe,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“Gorgeous,” another follower added simply.

“What a photo,” another fan said, unable to handle Anastasiya’s beauty.

The curvaceous bombshell isn’t afraid to flaunt her voluptuous figure for her eager Instagram followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Anastasiya shared a triple Instagram update in which she rocked risque black lingerie. She paired the smoking hot ensemble with thigh-high black boots and a few bracelets for a seriously sexy look.