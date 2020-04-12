Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Her Curvaceous Backside In A White Thong Bikini: ‘Issa Natural Booty’

Tammy Hembrow treated her 11.1 million Instagram followers to a look at her curvaceous backside in her latest share, and they are absolutely loving the sight.

The Australian model took to her account on Sunday to flaunt her incredible figure in a sizzling new snap. The image was taken selfie-style through the reflection of a long mirror, which hung in a room furnished with plush gray ottomans and a white couch. Tammy was seen standing with her back toward the glass while gazing at the camera to make sure that she captured the photo at the perfect angle. In the caption of her post, she assured her fans that her booty was “natural,” while a tag on the photo attributed it to her own Tammy Hembrow Fitness program.

To show off her pert posterior, the blond bombshell slipped into some skimpy swimwear that did way more showing than covering up. She opted for a white two-piece that accentuated her allover tan, which the model has maintained by spending a number of her quarantine days laying out poolside. The set included a pair of itty-bitty bikini bottoms with her initials embroidered in black thread on the back. The number’s daringly cheeky style exposed her derriere in its entirety, while also giving her audience a good look at her sculpted thighs. Meanwhile, its waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips to draw attention to her trim waist.

Tammy swimwear look also included a strapless bikini top. While most of it was hidden by the positioning of her toned arm, fans could still get a glimpse of cleavage thanks to its low-cut style. Two thin straps wrapped tight around her back to secure the garment in place, further highlighting the model’s slender frame.

Tammy kept things simple and accessorized with nothing more than a set of dainty gold earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She tied her platinum tresses up in a high ponytail that cascaded over her shoulder and wore a minimal amount of makeup to let her striking facial features shine.

Fans quickly flooded the new addition to the star’s Instagram feed with love. It has accrued nearly 200,000 likes after just 50 minutes of going live, as well as 1,300-plus comments. Many of them contained compliments for Tammy’s booty-baring display.

“You look perfect,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Tammy was “very nice and beautiful.”

“Body of a GODDESS,” a third admirer quipped.

“Fitness goals af,” remarked a fourth admirer.

Tammy has been modeling a number of bikini looks on her Instagram page lately. Another recent upload saw her rocking a multicolored two-piece that left little to the imagination. That look proved to be a hit as well, earning more than 413,000 likes from her fans.