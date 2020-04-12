Valentina Lequeux Flaunts Chiseled Figure In Red Bikini For New ‘Leg Day’ Workout

Argentinian fitness model Valentina Lequeux likely stopped more than a few of her Instagram followers in their tracks on Sunday when she popped up on their timelines in a red bikini. The flattering two-piece swimsuit was thong-cut on the bottom which showed of the brunette bombshell’s pert posterior. The bikini’s top offered more coverage, however, with its cold-shoulder neckline.

Valentina donned the suit for an at-home leg workout. She started the circuit with a series of curtsy lunges into lateral raises. With a yellow resistance band place above her knees, she took a large diagonal step backward. After returning that leg to its original position, she lifted the opposite one to the side.

Next, she introduced a chair into the workout for a set of banded reverse hypers. For this exercise she lay chest-down onto the seat of the chair. With a long yellow resistance band attached to the legs of the chair and to her feet, she extended her legs behind her, keeping her heels together as she did so.

After that, she tackled a set of banded reverse lunges into Good Mornings. This exercise called for the use of a long black resistance band. She placed one end under her foot and the other around her neck. Then she used a thin pink disk to glide the other foot behind her. She repeated the movement on the opposite side before stepping both feet onto the band and bending her torso forward to perform the Good Morning.

In the next video, she got on her hands and knees for a set of banded fire hydrants into circle kicks. With a short resistance band on her upper-thigh area, she raised one knee out to the side and then straightened it. After that, she swung it toward her opposite leg with a semi-circular motion.

Next came squat holds with abductions, the latter exercise requiring her to spread her knees outward at a brisk pace.

And then, in the final video of the series, she performed single-leg kneeling hip thrust with one end of the long black resistance band around her waist and the other anchored somewhere off-screen. Valentina bent her torso forward while she knelt, pushing her hips backward as she did so. When she raised her upper body, she thrust her hips forward and squeezed her glutes.

The post has accumulated more than 20,000 likes as of this writing and over 300 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments, Valentina fans shared their admiration for her physical appearance. Many of the compliments were in her native Spanish but her English speaking fans chimed in as well.

“Great video,” one person wrote. “You look amazing and extremely lovely.”

“Your body is INSANE,” another added before including a fire and heart-eye emoji in their comment.

And in one of the comments, Valentina’s husband, Luis E. Palomeras Ziade, revealed that he was the one who shot the workout footage.

“In our heads, while filming this we were in Tulum,” he wrote. “I was filming with a margarita in my hand and everything was great hehe.”

The geotag on the post revealed that they were actually in Miami when the videos were shot.