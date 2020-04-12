Hall Of Famer Says Brock Lesnar Played WWE And UFC Against Each Other

Arn Anderson worked as a backstage producer for WWE for several years, and he was privy to a lot of information about what was happening behind the scenes during his tenure. As quoted by Wrestling Inc, “The Enforcer” shared a story about Brock Lesnar‘s contract dispute going into WrestleMania 31, which many fans and pundits at the time believed would be his last match for the company.

According to Anderson, both WWE and UFC were competing for his signature and Lesnar didn’t have to do much negotiating. After providing both parties with his list of demands — which included a private jet — he reportedly let them fight over his signature.

“He has always been in control of his destiny and he was smart enough to know that not only did WWE want him in the worst way, so did the UFC. He was just sitting in a position for him to go ‘Okay we all know what’s going on here, I know you want me, you know you want me, it’s up to you guys who’s going to get me, who’s going to give me the sweetest deal.’ He pretty much played one against the other and walked out of there with what he wanted.”

Anderson also said that Lesnar has always been one of the best in the business when it comes to promoting his own brand and understanding how much he’s worth. The Hall of Famer believes that he’s the perfect wrestler in Vince McMahon’s eyes, and if he could create a sports entertainer from scratch, he’d look like Lesnar.

“The Enforcer” also suggested that Lesnar knows just how much McMahon wants him in the company, and has never had any problem using that to his advantage. Lesnar currently enjoys more perks than most superstars, as he’s one of the highest paid performers in the company despite only working a select few dates every year.

While Lesnar appears to be done with MMA for now, Anderson believes that he’ll return to the octagon someday. During the conversation on his podcast, he said that Lesnar has the freedom to do whatever he wants, and as soon as he has an itch to return to UFC, he’ll do so.

In the past, WWE and UFC have proven that they’re willing to work together and allow Lesnar to compete for both promotions. “The Beast Incarnate” fought Mark Hunt in 2016 while still a member of the WWE roster. While Lesnar beat Hunt on the night, the decision was overturned after the former Universal Champion tested positive for clomiphene, which is a banned substance in MMA.