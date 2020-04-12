Laura Lux Wears Nothing Except For Bunny Ears In Latest Instagram Share

Australian lingerie model Laura Lux is no stranger to flaunting her amazing curves on Instagram. Sunday, April 12 has been no exception, as she took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1.7 million fans with a jaw-dropping picture.

In the snap, which can be viewed on Instagram, Laura could be seen wearing nothing except for pink bunny ears. In keeping with Instagram’s policy on nudity, however, she censored one of her nipples with the help of her hands while concealing the other with her hair.

As against her usual style, she opted for minimal makeup. The application featured foundation, a nude shade of lipstick, a tinge of pink blush and defined eyebrows. She wore her pink-and-blue dyed tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her bare shoulders and ample bosoms. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple by only opting for a dainty pendant.

To pose for the picture, Laura sat on her bed, flashed a soft smile, and looked straight into the camera. In the caption, she wished her fans a happy Easter and offered them a 60% discount on her Only Fans account — a private platform where she posts her uncensored pictures.

Within three hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 31,000 likes. That’s not all, but fans also flocked to the comments section and showered her with numerous compliments. While most of her admirers used subtly-flirtatious terms to praise her sexy body, others poured their hearts out and posted explicit words and phrases.

“You are the most beautiful and extremely elegant woman! I love you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow, my lovely lady bunny, you look so spectacularly beautiful, sweet and sexy [multiple heart emoji]. Take care of yourself and Happy Easter,” another one chimed in.

“Soooooo very, very sexy and beautiful! Mamacitaaaaa!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer commented on the model’s inked body.

“What a hot beauty. And those tattoos make it even sexier!” they wrote.

While some fans used words and phrases like “I can’t even,” “you’re a goddess,” and “absolutely perfect,” to express their admiration for Laura, others adopted a millennial approach and posted countless heart, kiss, and fire emoji to let her know how much they adore her.

Laura routinely titillates her fans with her sexy snaps from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she shared an NSFW-snap last month in which she was featured wearing nothing at all except for a white bathrobe. To the excitement of her fans, she loosely tied the robe to provide them with a generous view of her breasts.