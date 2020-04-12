Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Rocks A White Bikini With A Bandanna As She Soaks Up Some Sun

Amelia shared a few photos that were taken in her backyard.

Amelia Gray sported a tiny white bikini for a relaxing sunbathing session, and her fans couldn’t stop gushing over how incredible she looked for her backyard photoshoot.

On Saturday, the 18-year-old model daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin took to Instagram to share a set of four stunning snapshots with her 592,000 followers. Amelia has done some professional modeling, and her expertise showed in her photos. They also proved that she has inherited her mother’s famous good looks.

Amelia was pictured rocking a white bikini with a top that had fixed triangle cups and spaghetti straps. Her matching bottoms featured high-cut leg openings with thick side straps. The model was wearing the sides pulled up high over her slender hips so that they hit her right below the narrowest part of her tiny waist. The front of the bottoms plunged down to expose her flat lower midsection.

Amelia accessorized her swimsuit with a delicate gold necklace and a white patterned bandanna, which she was wearing tied over her chin-length brunette hair. The model didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup, proving that she’s a natural beauty with her full pink lips, flawless skin, dark eyes, and strong facial structure.

In her first photo, Amelia was pictured standing up and tugging on the sides of her bikini bottoms as she shot the camera a deep, piercing look. She was posing in front of a white trellis and various plants in her backyard.

For her second photo, Amelia parted her lips and tilted her head back to make her facial expression look sultry. In her third picture, she had added a pair of square sunglasses with yellow frames to her ensemble. She was pictured sitting on a lounger with her legs spread apart and her knees bent. She had her head tilted up towards the sky, and her eyes were closed.

In her final snapshot, Amelia was basking in the sun by stretching out on the lounger with her arms extended out to her sides and her head tilted back. In the caption of her post, Amelia used one word to describe the dreamy vibe of her photos.

View this post on Instagram Daydreaming A post shared by Amelia (@ameliagray) on Apr 11, 2020 at 1:59pm PDT

As of this writing, Amelia’s photos have been liked over 18,000 times, and they have received an avalanche of praise from her admirers.

“How are you so gorgeous,” read one response to her photos.

“Gorgeous. I need to workout with you!” another fan wrote.

“Holy Genetics Batman,” wrote a third awestruck admirer.

The woman Amelia can thank for part of her impressive genetics is a big fan of dancing, and it looks like Amelia has also inherited her mother’s ability to bust a move. As The Inquisitr reported last month, Amelia and Lisa took on the viral “Savage” challenge in a fun dance video that they filmed for TikTok. They were also joined by Lisa’s other daughter, Delilah Belle.