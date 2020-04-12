Cindy Prado Slays In A Revealing Yellow Dress

Cindy Prado thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, a festive Easter post in which she rocked a revealing yellow dress.

Cindy didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she stood outside with a circular wooden table surrounded by chairs behind her. A gorgeous house with large windows and black frames was in the background. However, the focal point of the shot remained Cindy’s tantalizing curves. She tagged Hilhaven Lodge in the picture, suggesting that the photo was taken at the Beverly Hills establishment.

She rocked a printed yellow ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Cindy has worn many times before on her Instagram page. She made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The dress featured a top portion that almost resembled a bandeau style, with a strapless piece of fabric stretching across her chest and showcasing her ample assets. The look flaunted a hint of cleavage, and also showed off Cindy’s sculpted shoulders and arms. Two strips of fabric criss-crossed her stomach, drawing even more attention to her chiselled abs.

The bottom portion of the dress had a bit more fabric and volume than the top, and it started with a high-waisted skirt that came to her belly button. However, Cindy got a bit flirtatious and opted to tug the waist band down slightly, showing off a bit more of her toned tummy. The dress hugged her hips before transforming into a ruffled hem. The skirt had a slit up the side, revealing a tantalizing amount of Cindy’s toned thigh.

Her long locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest and shoulders in voluminous curls. She kept the look fairly simple, adding a few pieces of jewelry including small hoop earrings, a statement necklace and various rings on both hands. Her beauty look was natural, accentuating her beauty, and she stared at the camera in the seductive shot.

Cindy’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 6,500 likes within just 24 minutes. Many of her fans also opted to head to the comments section to share their thoughts, and the post received 152 comments.

“Just wow,” one fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

“What a lovely sight to see on Easter Day!” another follower commented.

“Every time more beautiful than the day before!!!!!” one fan added.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy decided to make the most of her quarantine experience by transforming her balcony. She rocked a low-cut crop top and matching bottoms for the post, in which she sipped a beverage and enjoyed a meal on her stunning balcony.