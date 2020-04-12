Lydia Farley Rocks A Printed Black Bikini On Instagram: ‘Missing The Ocean’

American model Lydia Farley, who is popular on Instagram for her incredible sense of style and perfect figure, recently went online and treated fans and followers to a sexy throwback snapshot.

In the pic, which was uploaded on Sunday, April 13, Lydia could be seen rocking a printed black bikini, one that allowed her to show off her enviable physique. Through her sexy ensemble, she showed off a glimpse of her perky breasts, while putting her tight stomach and sexy thighs on full display.

Staying true to form, she opted for a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades so as not to overdo her look. The application featured a dewy foundation, pink blush, a mauve lipstick, a shimmery light-pink eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows.

Lydia wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple and only opted for a silver barbell in her bellybutton.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Miami Beach, Florida, while to pose for the snap, she sat on an outdoor sofa, held a glass of beverage in her hands, spread her legs apart, puckered her lips and sexily gazed into the camera.

In the caption, Lydia — who is originally from Slovakia, but lives in Miami, United States, informed her fans that the snap was a throwback one. She also added that she is missing going to the beach because of the ongoing lockdown. Apart from that, also revealed that her sexy bikini was from the clothing retailer, Missoni.

Within three hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 20,000 likes, while fans also flocked to the comments section and posted more than 580 messages in which they praised Lydia’s amazing figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You look amazing in your bikini, and you will be back out to the beach in no time at all,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“I hope your Easter is going as fine as that smokin’ hot bod you’ve sculpted. You’re absolutely gorgeous and freaking seexxxy,” another user chimed in.

“You are beautiful. You’ve made me believe that this world is worth living in,” a third admirer remarked.

“Today is my birthday. This post is a great gift. Thank you, my lovely,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “the best,” “so hot,” and “drop-dead gorgeous,” to express their admiration for the model.

Apart from Lydia’s fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Katrin Freud and Chloe Casciano.