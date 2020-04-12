Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Powers Through New Full-Body Circuit In Camo-Print Leggings And Black Sports Bra

Dutch fitness model Sophie Van Oostenbrugge demonstrated an at-home full-body workout in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a black sports bra and a pair of gray camo-print leggings, Sophie started the circuit with a series of reverse lunges into presses. She used a dumbbell for this exercise and raised it above her shoulder as she took a large step back before bending both knees. In her caption, Sophie suggested doing four rounds of 12 repetitions on each side.

Next, Sophie tackled a series of sumo squat pulses. She introduced a long red resistance band to the workout at this point, and placed one end of it around her waist and seemed to anchor the other to a piece of furniture off-screen. Holding the dumbbell beneath in front of her chest, Sophie assumed a wide-legged stance and then bent her legs into a low squat. She then raised herself up halfway before bending her knees again for the “pulse.” She suggested doing four rounds of 15 reps of this exercise.

Sophie got down onto a yoga mat for the next exercise in the series, a set of Russian twists. She sat with her torso raised slightly while keeping her hips on the ground and her legs lifted. Then she twisted her upper body from side to side at a relatively brisk pace.

In the fourth clip, Sophie added the second dumbbell to the exercise for lateral and front raises. For this exercise, she lifted one dumbbell in front of her chest and the other to the side, her arms forming an “L” shape as she did so.

For the last video in the series, Sophie performed a set of Tate press. She lay on her back held the dumbells in front of chest in a horizontal position. Then she turned the weights inward and lowered them toward her chest, hinging the movement at her elbows.

The post has amassed over 10,000 likes as of this writing and more than 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, Sophie’s fans lavished her with praise.

“The most beautiful, sweetest woman in the world,” one person wrote before adding a string of emoji to their comment. “Great job, burnnn!”

Others expressed excitement about attempting the workout Sophie demonstrated.

“These workouts look great! I’m going to try them soon!” a second Instagram user added.

“Your last one killed me haha. I guess one more won’t hurt, a third person added. Sophie saw the comment and replied with two flexed bicep emoji.

Sophie got lots of compliments for her workout attire as well.

“Love this workout girl and you’re rocking this set,” a fourth commenter gushed.