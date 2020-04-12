Bru Luccas Wishes Fans A Happy Easter In Sexy Floral Bikini

Bru Luccas took to Instagram earlier today to share a series of sultry new snaps to celebrate Easter Sunday. In just a matter of hours, her April 12 post has already proven to be a hit with her 2.7 million followers.

The first image in the set of two saw the bikini-clad model striking a seductive pose at the beach. Luccas leased against a large metal pillar, with small gold bolts running up down the front. She gazed into the camera with a big smile, and it looked to be a gorgeous day at the beach with sunlight peaking through pieces of the extensive wooden boardwalk overhead. The sun bounced perfectly off of the model’s brown skin, quickly making her the focal point of the shot. She did not geotag her specific location, but she has posed many times in the same scenic spot.

The Brazilian babe flaunted her famous figure in a tiny little bikini to celebrate Easter. The model’s triangular top highlighted her voluptuous assets perfectly, dipping low into her chest. The garment boasted a traditional triangle fit with a small string in the middle that held the suit together. One of the cups featured a fun purple and pink floral pattern while the other had a bold blue and green design. Her top appeared to have a halterneck, tying in the back while drawing attention to her beautiful sun-kissed shoulders.

Luccas’ bottoms were just as revealing, if not more, consisting of string-like sides that sat high on either side of her hip. A small piece of fabric in the front was just enough to cover the model’s modesty while drawing attention to her taut tummy and muscular legs. Her second photo was just as sizzling and saw the model in the same suit, posing in a slightly different manner.

The fitness model, who recently promoted hangover pills in a neon pink bikini, wore her long locks down with strands of hair flying in every direction. She chose to let her natural beauty shine through, wearing only a small application of makeup. The beauty only included a defined brow, eyeliner, mascara, a hint of blush, and a nude lip.

The photos have already proven to be a hit with adoring fans, amassing over 90,000 likes and well over 600 comments in a matter of hours. Some were quick to rave over Luccas’ figure while many others wished her a Happy Easter.

“Happy easter beauty!!,” one fan raved, adding a series of pink heart emoji.

“So stunning happy Easter,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Do you ever take a bad picture? Happy Sunday babe,” one more wrote along with several flame and bunny emoji.