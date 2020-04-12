WWE News: Lana Shares Real Thoughts On Recent Affair Storyline With Bobby Lashley

The recent affair storyline between Lana, Bobby Lashley, Rusev and Liv Morgan drew quite a lot of negative publicity toward WWE. Lana and Lashley previously revealed that they’d been on the receiving end of death threats because of their storyline relationship, but “The Ravishing Russian” has no regrets.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, she opened up about the experience and said that she feels grateful to have been part of a storyline that people responded to. According to “The Ravishing Russian,” it was a storyline that most people could identify with to some extent, despite its presentation being quite corny.

“I feel like I’m very lucky to do some form of soap opera story. I just feel like soap opera stories, in general, are very relatable and everyone can connect to heartache. Everyone can connect with either being cheated on or know someone that’s cheating or know someone that has lied in a relationship or know someone that’s gotten a divorce. Most people have broken up once in their life, at least. I just think that all those stories are relatable and people understand that. And people connect with it.”

She then went on to say that most people watching the show can’t relate to winning championships or being professional athletes. However, she reiterated how most people understand what it’s like being in unhappy relationships, which made the storyline more “compelling” in her eyes.

One of the main criticisms of the storyline was that Lana is Rusev’s wife in the real world, so having her cheat engage in some risque segments with Lashley on WWE television was quite disrespectful to their relationship.

The storyline also took an unexpected turn when Liv Morgan made her return to WWE television by interrupting Lashley and Lana’s wedding and declaring her love for “The Ravishing Russian.” As documented by Uproxx, the storyline also upset some members of the LGBTQ community, including WWE superstar Sonya Deville.

However, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Rusev reportedly enjoyed being a part of the angle because it was the main talking point on WWE television. He equated it to acting and entertainment, and the angle didn’t cause any problems in their marriage.

Cracks have began to appear in Lana and Lashley’s relationship recently. She inadvertently caused him to lose his match against Aleister Black at last week’s WrestleMania pay-per-view, suggesting that the pair will split on an episode of Monday Night Raw in the coming weeks.