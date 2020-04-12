Dr. Anthony Fauci Says ‘No One Is Going To Deny’ American Lives Could Have Been Saved If Country Acted Sooner

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that American lives would have certainly been saved if the country had acted sooner in taking measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the White House’s coronavirus task force said that there is no doubt the country should have adopted strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus sooner. The government has since advised guidelines calling on people to remain in their homes and governors have issued orders to close all non-essential businesses, but most of these came into place after the virus had started spreading in March.

Fauci said on Sunday that “no one is going to deny” that lives would have been saved by doing this sooner. As Business Insider noted, Fauci hinted that this was the recommendation put forth before the White House.

“Obviously you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives,” Fauci said. “Obviously, no one is going to deny that. But what goes into those kinds of decisions is complicated.”

“As I’ve said many times, we look at it from a pure health standpoint. We make a recommendation. Often the recommendation is taken. Sometimes it’s not. But it is what it is. We are where we are right now.”

This came after a report from the Washington Post claimed that President Donald Trump repeatedly questioned the need for stringent measures to lock down the American people, asking what would happen if they just let the virus “wash over” the country. The report said that Fauci was “stunned” by the question, telling Trump that it would result in the death of many Americans. Experts had predicted that total deaths would top 1 million without strict interventions.

The report went on to say that Trump repeatedly raised the idea in further meetings. The president has been criticized for early statements downplaying the severity of the coronavirus, comparing it to the seasonal flu and predicting that cases across the United States would soon move down to zero. In the weeks since then, the U.S. has become the world’s epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, with total cases nearing 550,000 and deaths crossing 20,000 this weekend.

Trump has since adopted a more serious tone, calling on lockdown measures to remain in place through April.