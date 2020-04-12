Claudia Tihan Flaunts Her Backside In A Cheeky White Bikini And Poses On An Iceberg

Claudia shared a video from her photoshoot in Iceland.

Claudia Tihan braved the bitter cold to model a white bikini for a stunning photoshoot in Iceland. However, the Canadian model revealed that freezing temperatures weren’t her only concern while posing on an iceberg. According to Claudia, she had an audience during her shoot.

On Saturday, Claudia took to Instagram to share a short video clip that showed her doing her best not to shiver as she stood on small sheet of ice. Claudia was showing off her hourglass curves in an ivory bikini. Her structured bathing suit top had a low scoop neck and spaghetti straps. Her matching bottoms featured a high cut that accentuated her long shapely legs. The garment had a mid-rise waist and thick side straps that were pulled up high over her hips.

Claudia’s video also included a shot of the back of her bikini. This view revealed that the bottoms had a cheeky cut that showed off her curvy backside. The design also exposed even more of her skin to the elements.

Claudia completed her ensemble with a few accessories that aren’t usually worn with a bikini. They included a pair of large earmuffs, furry mittens, and warm snow boots. All of these items were also white.

The model was wearing her long dark tresses down and straight. A segment of her hair was crossing over her body in front of her chest, indicating that it was being blown that direction by the wind. Claudia was posing with her legs slightly apart and her arms straight down at her sides.

Claudia’s video was filmed from a distance to provide a better view of her stark white surroundings. Large chunks of ice were scattered around the natural platform of frozen water that she was standing on. A few snow-covered mountains were also visible in the background. The sky was dark and gray, making Claudia’s tan skin the only pop of color in the video.

While it looked like the model’s shoot took place on a desolate landscape, Claudia revealed that there were actually plenty of other people around. In the caption of her post, she wrote that groups of tourists were checking out the icebergs, and their presence made her feel a bit shy. However, she enthused that everything she went through was worth the end results of her photoshoot.

As Claudia noted in her caption, the bikini she wore for her shoot was from her own collection with Salty Bikini and Le Manoir. According to Le Manoir’s Instagram page, the model’s video was shot in Jökulsárlón, Iceland.

A few weeks ago, Claudia shared a closer look at the bikini that she’s wearing in the video. In that still shot, she was pictured standing with her back to the camera in front of a wall of dark rock covered with snow.