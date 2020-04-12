Donald Trump Refused To Sign Coronavirus Relief Package If It Contained U.S. Postal Service Aid, Report Claims

Donald Trump said he would refuse to sign the recently passed coronavirus relief package if it contained aid to help the struggling United States Postal Service, a new report claims.

Amid reports that the U.S. Postal Service is in danger of running out of money later this year without some kind of federal intervention, a report from The Washington Post claimed that Trump’s administration flatly rejected the idea of helping the service. The report claims that officials from Trump’s administration made it clear to members of Congress as they were negotiating the bill that help for the USPS was a non-starter.

“We told them very clearly that the president was not going to sign the bill if [money for the Postal Service] was in it,” a Trump administration official told the Post. “I don’t know if we used the v-bomb, but the president was not going to sign it, and we told them that.”

The service has been hit hard by the coronavirus, predicting a $13 billion loss in revenue this year and another $54 billion lost over the coming decade.

The bill did contain a $10 billion loan to allow the U.S. Postal Service to continue functions in the short-term, but the Trump administration told lawmakers that anything further would derail the chances of passing the package, Business Insider noted.

The $2.2 trillion relief package would ultimately be passed without any further aid to the U.S. Postal Service, putting the organization in danger. As The Inquisitr reported, Postmaster General Megan Brennan delivered a message to members of congress warning that the service would run out of cash by September without a package of federal aid. Unlike private competitors, the U.S. Postal Service is mandated to deliver to all areas of the country, even remote and rural areas that are more costly. As a result, these areas are in danger of losing access to services if the U.S. Postal Service were to go under, Brennan warned.

“As Americans are urged to stay home, the importance of the mail will only grow as people, including those in rural areas and senior citizens, will need access to vital communications, essential packages and other necessities,” Brennan said in the statement, via CBS News.

The U.S. Postal Service has asked congress for a total of $75 billion in funding to stay afloat and promote long-term sustainability, including $25 billion in direct funding along and another $25 billion in unrestricted borrowing from the U.S. Treasury plus $25 billion in grants that would go toward modernizing the agency.