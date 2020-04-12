Laurence Bédard Sizzles In Skimpy Black Lingerie

French-Canadian model Laurence Bédard shared an insanely sexy Instagram update on her page for Easter, tantalizing her 2.8 million Instagram followers with the steamy shot. Laurence tagged Donat Photography in the picture, acknowledging that the snap was captured by a professional.

Laurence didn’t include a geotag on the post that clarified where the shot was taken, but she appeared to be in an interior space with a worn brick wall inside. Sunlight streamed through a large window, filling the space with natural light and illuminating Laurence’s curves.

The stunner rocked a black lingerie ensemble, and tagged Zhilyova Lingerie in the picture, suggesting that the set came from that particular retailer. Her lingerie top featured a simple gray fabric and triangular cups that dipped low, showing off a scandalous amount of cleavage. Thin black straps stretched around her neck, almost in a halter-style, and the bottom of the bra featured a black band with white lettering on it.

Laurence paired the bra with matching bottoms and what appeared to be a garter belt circling her slim waist. The picture was cropped just under her hips, so her legs weren’t visible in the shot, but there was still plenty for her followers to love about the sexy snap.

Laurence reclined on a dark surface and had her eyes closed as she gazed down for the snap. Her tattoos were on full display in the look, standing out against her pale skin. Laurence’s blond locks were pulled back, and she had on a glamorous yet simple beauty look that featured long lashes, bold brows, and a soft pink glossy lip.

She paired the sexy post with a simple caption celebrating the Easter holiday, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the update. The post received over 24,900 likes within just 47 minutes, and within less than an hour it also had 265 comments from her eager fans.

“You are simply stunning girl,” one fan commented.

“You are so beautiful,” another follower said, and included a string of heart emoji in the comment.

“Couldn’t be any more beautiful,” another fan said, following up the comment with two flame emoji.

“Gorgeous Goddess,” another follower commented.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Laurence posted a smoking hot snap that showcased her sexy figure in a blue mini dress. The dress clung to every inch of her curves, and showed off plenty of skin, including skin on her lower back thanks to a cut-out on the back. The ensemble didn’t show off her ensemble as much as the lingerie sets do, but her fans still loved the update, which racked up over 57,800 likes within just one day.