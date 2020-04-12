Savannah Prez Shows Off Sculpted Bikini-Clad Figure In Sizzling Throwback Photo

Belgian fitness model, Savannah Prez got a little nostalgic in the most recent post on her Instagram page. The brown-haired beauty shared a throwback photo in the upload. In it, she rocked a brown bikini that showed of her chiseled, muscular physique.

The flattering two-piece swimsuit featured underwire boning around the bust and a “V” cut that separated each cup of the bikini top. The front and back of the briefs were connected by two thin straps embellished with a single gold decorative detail.

Savannah wore a pair of flip flops as well and accessorized the look with a thin gold necklace with a cross pendant. She wore her hair down and fell past her shoulders from a middle part. She posed on a balcony that overlooked a lush green landscape and stood with one foot up on a wooden banister. She jutted out her opposite hip which helped to draw the viewer’s attention to her enviable hip-to-waist ratio.

In her geotag, Savannah revealed that the photo was taken in Bali and in her caption, she disclosed that she took a trip to the tropical island paradise last year. She expressed a desire to be there now, likely envisioning an escape from coronavirus induce quarantine.

After asking fans what they did to celebrate Easter this year, she revealed that she spent her Sunday playing Monopoly and that she also did a lower-body home workout.

The post has accumulated close to 10,000 likes as of this writing and more than 130 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans complimented Savannah’s physical attractiveness.

“Beautiful as always! Happy Easter,” one person wrote before adding a flexed bicep and smiling emoji to their comment.

“OMG….such a beautiful woman. Much respect to you and thanks for such beautiful pictures…..” a second infatuated admirer added.

One Instagram user expressed their admiration for Savannah in a lengthy comment that extolled qualities outside of her appearance.

“It reflects your constant hard work, Savannah,” they wrote of her shared photo. “Keep up with the good vibes and your enthusiasm during this COVID-19 time. Don’t let it stop you from doing your utmost best…I wanted to emphasize on your determination and the work you do behind the cameras. Greetings from Bolivia and Happy Easter for you and your dear ones.”

Several other Instagram users seemed unable to express their feelings with words and instead opted for long collections of emoji.