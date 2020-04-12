Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Celebrate Daughter True’s Birthday With A ‘Trolls’ Theme While Quarantined

Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, are making sure their daughter True’s birthday is celebrated in an extravagant way even while they’re under quarantine.

Kardashian shared multiple photos and videos on her Instagram stories to show her millions of followers how she and Thompson were making their daughter’s day as special as possible. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her Trolls-themed bash that included just the three of them. Some of the party’s decorations included a giant balloon display that read “Happy Birthday True,” and the “Happy Birthday” song was heard in the background. Kardashian then displayed her kitchen, which was decked out with Trolls-themed napkins, balloons, cups, plates and more. She also showed an Easter basket and toy cars, as well as gifts from all of True’s loved ones.

While showing the gifts, Kardashian reflected on how loved her daughter is. The Good American founder shared that True was asleep but she was excited for her daughter to open her gifts, including a lavish one from her aunt, Kim Kardashian.

“So, Ms. True is about to wake up and these are all of her birthday gifts,” Kardashian said. “She is going to freak out, I mean look at this ice cream parlor from her auntie Kiki.”

Kardashian displayed gifts from her grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon. The young mom gushed as she reflected on how special True is to them and how they worked to make her day special even though they couldn’t have a lavish event this year.

“She is so loved and we couldn’t ask for anything else,” Kardashian said on Instagram. “So even though this party consists of her mommy, daddy and True, she will feel loved and adored. And this is just crazy, she’s so spoiled, but she’s sweet.”

True received birthday wishes from multiple members of her famous family. Kim shared how much she loves her niece and the bond she has with her youngest daughter, Chicago West. Kim also shared several photos of True playing with her cousins and said she hopes they can all celebrate some time soon.

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed True into the world on April 12, 2018. Less than one year later, the couple ended their relationship after he allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods. Although they aren’t together, Thompson has been able to spend more time with Kardashian and their daughter in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The Cleveland Cavaliers player has been in Los Angeles since March, when the NBA decided to suspend the season.