WWE News: The Undertaker Says ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Broke His Nose

As documented by Sportskeeda, The Undertaker was interviewed for an Instagram live stream over the weekend, and he discussed a variety of topics pertaining to his WWE career. During the conversation, he recalled an incident that happened on a 2010 episode of SmackDown, in which his opponent Rey Mysterio broke his nose following a high flying maneuver.

According to “The Phenom”, the three-time World Champion jumped too high whilst performing a splash from the top rope. Mysterio ended up landing on his opponent’s head instead of his chest, resulting in a broken nose and damage to his orbital bone.

The injury wasn’t serious enough for The Undertaker not to be able to continue the match and pick up the victory. However, the incident left him feeling a little dazed and confused.

“I sat up and I was like, ‘Wow, I can see my nose,’ because it was over here. I grabbed my nose, I set my nose back and straightened it out the best I could, but when I got up there was three of them, and he moves fast enough as it is. I didn’t need three of him, so I figured I’d go for the one in the middle!”

The match proved to be the final in-ring encounter between both veterans, but The Undertaker didn’t say if the injury had anything to do with them not working together since then. However, these things happen all the time in wrestling, and Mysterio doesn’t have a reputation for being a performer who botches his moves.

“The Phenom” also seemed to be quite good humored while recalling the injury, and it doesn’t appear as if there is any hard feelings between him and Mysterio. As documented by Bleacher Report, The Undertaker had only recently returned to the company at the time, and a combination of ring rust and injuries contributed to a match that contained several botches.

The Undertaker is certainly no stranger to injuries, which has led to some speculation that his days of in-ring competition are behind him. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, “The Phenom” was asked if last weekend’s match against AJ Styles was his last ride, after suggesting that it was on social media.

In true Undertaker fashion, his answer was cryptic. However, he did encourage fans to watching his upcoming documentary on the WWE Network for a clearer answer to that question, so at the time of this writing, his wrestling future remains uncertain.