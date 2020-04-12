Noam Chomsky Slams Donald Trump’s Administration, Says United States Is ‘Run By Sociopaths’

In a Friday interview on Democracy Now!, renowned linguist Noam Chomsky unleashed a scathing criticism of Donald Trump and his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world.

As reported by Breitbart, Chomsky called the current White House a “freak show” and “totally dysfunctional government” that is fueling “enormous problems.”

“And it’s not that nothing was known,” Chomsky said, contradicting Trump’s claims that the pandemic was not forseen.

“A pandemic was anticipated all through Trump’s term, even before. His reaction was to cut back preparation for it. Astonishingly, this continued even after the pandemic hit.”

Chomsky pointed to the budget Trump released on February 10, which proposed to cut funds to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as other health institutions. The 91-year-old American philosopher also noted the increased funding for fossil fuel production.

“I mean, it’s as if the country is simply — maybe not ‘as if’ — the country is simply run by sociopaths.”

As reported by Al Jazeera, Chomsky expressed his belief that the COVID-19 pandemic could have been prevented and suggested that the information to guide a proper response was available. In particular, Chomsky pointed to a large-scale simulation titled Event 201 that was held in October 2019 to determine the United States’ preparedness for a pandemic such as the one the country is currently facing.

“Nothing was done. The crisis was then made worse by the treachery of the political systems that didn’t pay attention to the information that they were aware of.”

Chomsky also claimed that the destruction of the environment that is allegedly being exacerbated by the Trump administration is a “far more serious threat” than the pandemic. Nevertheless, he claimed that the United States would ultimately recover from COVID-19 — at a “severe cost” — but predicted that planet would not recover from the melting of the polar ice sheets, which is reportedly driving the warming of the oceans.

According to Chomsky, Trump and his allies are leading the country’s race “to the abyss.” He claimed that the two most significant dangers to the planet are the growing threats of global warming and nuclear war.

Outside of the current administration and its handling of the coronavirus crisis, Chomsky previously chimed in on former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who recently suspended his grassroots campaign. Chomsky believes that Sanders’ campaign infuriated the Democratic Party establishment by brining a powerful movement of activists into the political process, which he believes is a threat to their power.