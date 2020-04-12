Top WHO Official: COVID-19 ‘Is Going To Be A Virus That Stalks The Human Race For Quite A Long Time’

In an interview broadcast on Sunday, World Health Organization (WHO) special envoy, David Nabarro, issued a dire warning regarding the novel coronavirus, reports The Hill.

Speaking for NBC’s Meet the Press, the organization’s top official explained that COVID-19 will not go away until an effective vaccine is developed and available to all. Unless there is a vaccine, Nabarro warned, the virus will keep coming back.

“We think it is going to be a virus that stalks the human race for quite a long time to come until we can all have a vaccine that will protect us and that there will be small outbreaks that will emerge sporadically and they will break through our defenses.”

Nabarro noted that experts are “not sure” whether the coronavirus will become a seasonal occurrence similar to the flu. According to the official, in order to contain the virus, communities around the world will have to develop a “defensive shield.” They should be able to do so by testing, locating those infected with the virus, and then isolating them from the rest of the population in order to prevent an outbreak, he explained.

“It is going to be necessary for every single country to have that capacity,” Nabarro said, adding that the WHO is “encouraging countries to put that in place now.”

According to Nabarro a “much greater cooperation” between world leaders is necessary in order to properly deal with the coronavirus pandemic. He also noted that the threat can only be tackled “through united action between all countries and their people.”

As The Hill notes, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 1.7 million people around the world have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 110,000 have died from complications associated with it.

Most experts agree with Nabarro and don’t expect normal activity to resume in full until there is a vaccine. Although not a public health expert, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, has long warned about the possibility of a global pandemic. In a recent interview with Fox News, Gates said that the world “won’t go back to truly normal” until an effective vaccine is available to everyone.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Friday that he expects a “real degree of normality” by November. According to Fauci, who is a key figure in the White House task force, if the government continues imposing measures to contain the virus, and if the public continues following social distancing guidelines, the virus will be contained.