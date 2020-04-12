Mathilde Tantot Sizzles In A Black Bra For Playful Instagram Update

Mathilde Tantot tantalized her 5.5 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, a sizzling snap that showcased her ample assets in a close-up shot. Mathilde didn’t include a geotag on her post, and all that was visible of her background were some neutral textiles below her body.

Mathilde rocked a simple black bra crafted from fabric that had a bit of a sheen to it. Black straps stretched over her shoulders, and the bra showcased plenty of cleavage as she laid on her back for the snap. The bra also had a small pink bow between the cups, drawing even more attention to her ample assets.

Mathilde placed a book on her face, open with her eyes and nose buried between the pages. The only portion of her face that was visible was her mouth, and she had her mouth open with her tongue sticking out in a playful expression. Some of her blond locks were also visible, laying on the fabric beneath her.

Mathilde didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup for the snap, as her lips were their natural pale pink. Her two front teeth were visible in the shot as well.

Her skin looked sun-kissed and flawless in the shot, with a few freckles visible on her chest. Her forearm was raised, showing up in the corner of the frame, and she looked stunning in the simple snap.

Mathilde paired the snap with a caption that suggested the weather may not have been the best where she was, as she expressed a distaste for “gray days.”

Her fans absolutely loved the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 83,500 likes within just 38 minutes. The post also received 238 comments from her fans in the same time span, as they raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Literally the best post notification that I got,” one fan said, and included several flame emoji in the comment.

“What book is that??” another follower asked, wondering about Mathilde’s reading materials.

“No words for this photo. Simply beautiful,” another fan added.

“Such a babe. Happy Easter,” one follower commented.

