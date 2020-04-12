Kelly Gale Goes Nude While Enjoying A ‘Quarantine Dinner’ In Bed

Kelly Gale gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers the ultimate look at her flawless figure in her latest share that was added to her page on Sunday afternoon.

A total of three photos were included in the Victoria’s Secret model’s most recent Instagram update that certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform. The 24-year-old was snapped inside what appeared to be a luxurious hotel room.

She was lying on her stomach across a large bed decorated with a pile of plush pillows, white linens, and a deep purple blanket. A tray in front of her held her “quarantine dinner” for the evening, which was a delicious plate of noodles that she slurped up in the series of photos.

Dinner time appeared to come right after shower time, as Kelly was completely nude aside from the white towel that her dark tresses were wrapped in. The look made for a very revealing display of the model’s impressive physique, including an ample display of her cleavage that nearly violated the photo-sharing site’s nudity guidelines.

Fans were also treated to a look at the Swedish bombshell’s toned back, bare booty, and long legs, which were bent at the knee behind her.

Despite not wearing any clothing, Kelly did accessorize for the steamy photo shoot. She added a single chain bracelet with a dainty pendant on it, giving her risque look the perfect amount of bling. She also applied a minimal application of makeup that consisted of a dusting of blush and highlighter, light brown eyeshadow, and thick coat of mascara that made her piercing brown eyes pop.

The triple Instagram post quickly proved to be a hit with her many fans. It has earned over 23,000 likes after just 45 minutes of going live to the platform. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for Kelly’s racy, skin-baring display.

“You are majestic,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Kelly was “so perfect.”

“Simply stunning,” a third admirer remarked.

“The waiter who delivered the room service must’ve been pleasantly surprised,” quipped a fourth follower.

A short scroll down the rest of Kelly’s feed proves that she has never been afraid to share NSFW snaps to her Instagram account. She recently flaunted her assets in another stunning photo that saw her going braless underneath a soaking wet tank top. That post was popular with her fans as well, as they awarded the post nearly 62,000 likes and 445 comments.