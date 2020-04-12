Iskra Lawrence Shows Off Massive Baby Bump In Snug White Bodysuit

Iskra Lawrence gave her over 4.6 million Instagram followers a treat on Easter Sunday when she shared two photos that showed off her baby bump. In the shared snapshot, the popular plus-sized model wore a curve-hugging white bodysuit which emphasized the roundness of her massive belly. Iskra paired the suit with blue jeans and accessorized the look with delicate gold layered necklaces and a single gold bracelet on her right bracelet.

In the first photo, Iskra posed with one hip jutted out to the side and placed a hand on her midsection while the other held her camera. She wore her blond hair down and it cascaded well past her shoulders from a middle part. She also seemed to have superimposed an image of a pair of gray bunny ears onto her head.

In the second mirror selfie, she struck basically the same pose but positioned the hand that was on her belly on her upper leg. She also looked directly at the mirror instead of at the camera.

In her caption, Iskra wished her fans a happy Easter and then informed them that she had updated her Youtube channel with a video about her favorite maternity clothing. She also revealed that her bodysuit was from a company called Naked Wardrobe and her jeans were from another fashion brand called Paige.

She also called her future child a “soon-to-be-hatched” baby bunny.

Iskra ended the caption by asking her fans to remember the things that they’re grateful for during this “strange, scary time,” a likely nod to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The two-photo update amassed more than 25,000 likes in under an hour and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans sent Iskra their well-wishes.

“Happy Easter to you and your beautiful family,” one person wrote. “Soon a new addition.”

Others complimented her appearance.

“You look radiant!! God Bless you and your little bunny!!” a second Instagram user added.

“Never in my life have I seen a more beautiful mother to be,” a third commenter gushed.

“So gorgeous and glowing!!!!” a fourth remarked before adding a string of emoji to their comment. “Happy Easter to one of my favorite models!!! I’m so happy I came across your page!!!!”

One inquisitive commenter asked Iskra when she was due to give birth and the model responded that she was supposed to go into labor on Sunday, the same day she posted the photo.