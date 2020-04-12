Ana Cheri Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Activewear

The model sizzled in her figure-hugging workout gear.

On Sunday, April 12, American model Ana Cheri delighted fans by uploading a sizzling snap on Instagram.

The picture shows the former Playboy Playmate posing in front of a pale pink backdrop. She sizzled in a skintight camo-print workout set from her own clothing brand, Cheri Fit. The figure-hugging activewear accentuated her toned physique, much to the delight of her audience.

Ana faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She stood with her shoulders back and one of her hands on her hip, as she held on to a small kettlebell. The social media sensation looked over her shoulder to gaze directly into the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

For the photo, the 33-year-old styled her hair in a messy bun with loose tendrils framing her beautiful face. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. Ana generously applied glowing highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose. She also sported sculpted eyebrows, a light coat of mascara, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the Instagram star wished fans a “[h]appy Easter Sunday” and seemingly made reference to the coronavirus panademic by telling her followers to “stay safe and healthy.” She also provided additional advertisement for Cheri Fit, noting that there is limited stock of the company’s “Scrunch Duo legging,” featured in the photo. In addition, Ana promoted a webinar that she will be participating in later today.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 70,000 likes. Many of Ana’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“Wow such a goddess,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye and kissing face emoji to the comment.

“@anacheri very gorgeous and beautiful,” added another follower.

“Absolutely stunning babe,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Ana engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she shared a picture, in which she wore a low-cut polka-dot top and a pair of shorts that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 200,000 times since it was uploaded.