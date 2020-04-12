Khloe Terae Strips Off Royal Blue ‘Playboy’ Bunny Costume In NSFW Instagram Post

Khloe Terae channeled her inner Playboy Bunny in her latest Instagram post. In a series of photos on her feed, the model rocked a skintight, blue, strapless bodysuit and Playboy Bunny accessories as she slipped her top down for some NSFW moments.

The photos showed Khloe standing in front of a black curtain. Light appeared to be shining down on the Canadian babe from somewhere off-camera as the beams shined down on her tan skin. She stood out against her dark background in her vibrant blue outfit, which did nothing but favors for her assets.

Khloe’s look included a silky, corset-style bodysuit with a low-cut neckline that just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, a bit of sideboob was on display in the scooping one-piece.

The fabric featured some ruching around Khloe’s midsection, which hugged her flat tummy and emphasized her hourglass figure. The lower half of Khloe’s one-piece had high cuts that came up above her hips, putting her long, lean legs and pert derriere on full display.

Khloe finished off the look with a white and black bowtie collar, white cuffs on her wrists, and a matching blue pair of bunny ears. She wore a full face of makeup, including pink blush, contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, and an orange-red lipstick. Khloe wore her long, blond hair down in luscious curls.

In two of the photos, Khloe slid down the top of her bodysuit completely to fully expose her breasts. However, she kept the images Instagram-friendly by scribbling over her nipples. She feigned a shocked expression for the camera.

The remaining images showed Khloe with one hip cocked to the side as she raised her arms to her collar and her ears, which emphasized her figure. She parted her lips and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera. One photo also showed the model with a huge smile on her face.

In the caption, Khloe wished fans a happy Easter and revealed that she once dressed as a Playboy bunny for work at a casino.

Khloe’s post garnered nearly 3,000 likes and just over 100 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You’re so beautiful,” one fan said.

“Such an amazing shoot,” another user added.

Khloe always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, she opted for some black lingerie as she posed in a face mask, which her followers loved.