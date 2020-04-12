WWE News: Legendary Superstar Praises Firefly Fun House Match

Up until recently, The Undertaker had a history of protecting his character in WWE. Even as the company and its wrestlers embraced the reality and social media era, “The Phenom” remained true to his old school ethos of protecting the business as if it were real. However, at last weekend’s WrestleMania, he participated in one of two cinematic matches that took an unrealistic approach to wrestling, and he also enjoyed watching the other one.

As quoted by 411 Mania, “The Deadman” shared his thoughts on the Firefly Fun House match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt, which has divided the wrestling community as it was more of a collection of bizarre segments as opposed to a traditional match. However, The Undertaker said that he found it quite enjoyable and original.

“It was different and it was entertaining. To me, it was entertaining. It made you think. You know, and it puts you in that state like, ‘okay, where are they going and what are they going to do?’ Again, I think for the circumstances, I thought it worked. Can I give you all the nuances of it? No, because I wasn’t there and I don’t know. I don’t know what the whole psychology of it was.”

He went on to say that WWE had to think outside of the box due to the parameters the company was working with due to the coronavirus pandemic. The off-site matches at last weekend’s show made for a change of scenery from the empty Performance Center, and the company is considering showcasing more matches of a similar style moving forward.

The interview also suggests that The Undertaker doesn’t take the business as seriously as people have been led to believe over the years. His Boneyard Match with AJ Styles also divided audiences, but it was well received for the most part, and showed a goofier side to “The Phenom” that hasn’t been seen before.

The Undertaker could also be a part of another cinematic match at a future WWE show. As The Inquisitr previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer thinks that the dream match between “The Deadman” and Sting is a high possibility, and revealed that having them compete against each other in a Boneyard-style match could be how they approach it.

Given that cinematic matches don’t involve a lot of wrestling, it would mean that both veterans wouldn’t have to take any bumps and risk sustaining more injuries, and neither party has ruled out the possibility at the time of this writing.