Rob Kardashian Accuses Blac Chyna Of Pointing A Gun At His Head During An Argument In Court Documents

Recent legal documents reveal more about Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s past relationship.

The former couple has been battling for custody of their daughter, Dream Kardashian, over the past few months. Kardashian accused Chyna of being an unfit parent and filed for full custody of their daughter. Since the battle began, both parties have accused each other of being violent during their time together. According to Us Weekly, a recent claim from Kardashian was made public earlier this week. The outlet reports that Kardashian claimed in court papers that Chyna pointed a gun at his head while they were having an argument. In addition to pointing a gun, Kardashian alleges that Chyna tried to choke him with an iPhone charger and hit him with a metal pole during the altercation.

The incident allegedly took place at Kylie Jenner’s Hidden Hills home back in December 2016. The couple ended their engagement that same month after Chyna gave birth to Dream in November 2016. In the documents, Kardashian accused Chyna of being under the influence of alcohol, which could have been the cause of her alleged violent behavior. His lawyer also stated that Chyna was snorting cocaine before the brawl took place.

“Chyna’s erratic conduct under the influence of alcohol and drugs culminated in her physically assaulting and battering Rob and causing significant property damage,” Kardashian’s lawyer said. “Chyna pointed a gun at Rob’s head and threatened to kill him.”

After Chyna allegedly pointed a gun at her former fiance, she allegedly “came up behind Rob[,] wrapped an iPhone charger tightly around his neck and started to strangle him using her full strength.”

Kardashian reportedly fled from Chyna after he made his way out of the cable. He proceeded to hide in the master bedroom and locked the door. Chyna allegedly tried to get to him by damaging the walls in Jenner’s home, and breaking a television and a telephone.

Things between the exes reportedly became so intense that Kardashian had to call his mother, Kris Jenner. Kris sent Corey Gamble to intervene on the matter. The momager’s boyfriend went to Kylie’s home to try and break up the alleged fight. Hours later, Chyna reportedly moved out of the house and the couple ended their engagement.

Chyna’s lawyer has since shared her take on the matter. She wrote on Saturday, April 11, that the allegations against her client are inaccurate. According to her, Chyna and Kardashian were on good terms when the argument allegedly occurred, and were actually celebrating their former reality show, Rob & Chyna.