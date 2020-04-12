Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Instagram Update Documenting Her ‘Bunny Prep’

Jessica Simpson delighted her 5.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she rocked a casual at-home ensemble while preparing for Easter.

The shot was a full-body snap of Jessica, although the photo didn’t quite fill the Instagram frame, instead offering a vertical picture that shared a corner of Jessica’s home. She stood in front of what appeared to be a dresser, with a stunning floral wallpaper visible in the wall behind her.

Her ensemble was equally colorful, as she rocked a matching sweatshirt and sweatpants set. The sweatshirt featured a crew neck that obscured her cleavage, and also had a loose fit that skimmed over her curves. The entire shirt featured a pastel tie-dye print, with two different shades on each of her sleeves. She posed with her hands placed in front of her chest, as though they were paws.

The matching sweatpants likewise had a loose fit, with two white drawstrings dangling from her waist. She rocked bare feet for the shot, and had her long blond locks pulled back in a messy ponytail with a headband on.

Jessica’s stunning face was also obscured, as she had a white sheet mask atop her gorgeous skin. Though she had on a pair of simple stud earrings, she wore no other accessories as she struck her cheeky pose at home.

She paired the silly snap with an adorable caption that filled her fans in on just how early she was up to prepare for all the Easter festivities.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, which gave fans a peek into her daily life, and the post racked up over 14,100 likes within just 32 minutes. It also received 199 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section of the post to shower her with praise.

“Where did you get that cute tie-dye outfit?” one fan asked, loving the colorful yet casual sweatsuit she rocked.

“Gorgeous,” another fan said, and followed up the comment with a heart emoji.

“So nice to see moms being moms and having fun with it,” one follower commented.

“Hahahaa! You’re so cute, Jess! I’m such a fan. Love those jams, now go fill them baksets!!!” another fan said.

Jessica isn’t afraid to get real with her Instagram followers and poke fun at the less than glamorous moments of her life. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a photo that showed her standing in pajamas with fluffy slippers on, her hair tied back with a head scarf, and cleaning supplies in her arms. She appeared to have no makeup on her face, although she still looked stunning. She juxtaposed the picture with a cover of Rolling Stone from 2003, in which she posed in a skimpy ensemble and high heels with the headline “Housewife of the Year” in bold lettering beside her.