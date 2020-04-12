Donald Trump’s Barack Obama Theory Drove His Transformation Into A Conservative, Neuroscientist Says

In an op-ed for Raw Story released on Easter Sunday, cognitive neuroscientist Bobby Azarian touched on Donald Trump‘s rhetoric and the dangers it poses amid the coronavirus pandemic. Azarian also claimed that the development of such rhetoric is linked to the president’s debunked theory on Barack Obama‘s birth certificate, which he believes drove him to the political right.

According to Azarian, Trump is only a Republican because it presented him with an opportunity to benefit himself.

“By that, I mean his full transformation into a conservative was fueled by the popularity he gained from proposing another bogus conspiracy theory; that President Obama, who he was jealous of because he had more power than him, faked his birth certificate.”

As reported by CNN, Trump pushed the theory that Obama’s birth certificate — which says he was born in Hawaii in 1961 — was fake, and claims he was not born in the United States. Before he became president, Trump publicly questioned the former president’s citizenship before conceding that Obama was born in the United States in September of 2016, before he won the November election.

Despite Trump’s public admission, CNN reported that he said afterward in private that he likely would have done better in the polls if he didn’t back down from his position. In 2017, Trump allegedly continued to question the legitimacy of Obama’s birth certificate behind closed doors.

On April 27th 2011, Barack Obama released his full birth certificate to silence claims he was not born in the US pic.twitter.com/xSCcAuhrXA — The Economist (@TheEconomist) April 27, 2016

According to Azarian, Trump’s actions and public comments are driven by his desire for power.

“Trump does not make decisions based on his own ideology, because deep down Trump isn’t Christian and he isn’t even Republican — his religion is power, and his ideology is winning.”

As noted by Quartz, Trump began to shift his anti-abortion stance to pro-abortion only as he planned to make a presidential run as a Republican Party candidate.

In his piece for Raw Story, Azarian claims that the positive feedback he received for his Obama theory turned him into a “full-blown conspiracy theorist” who regularly pushed claims that vaccinations are part of a secret government plot and that they regularly cause autism. In addition, George Mason University graduate warned that the “deadliest effects” of Trump’s approach to coronavirus have not yet been fully realized.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, psychiatrist Dr. Justin Frank claims that Trump would shift blame to Obama if coronavirus leads to a massive number of deaths under his watch. According to Frank, Trump would not be mournful over such a loss or experience emotional turmoil, as President Abraham Lincoln’s did over the Civil War deaths.