Jojo Babie Shows Off Cleavage And Killer Curves In One-Piece Lingerie

American internet sensation Jojo Babie stunned tens of thousands of fans on social media after she posted a smoking-hot snapshot of herself on Sunday, April 12. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 9.7 million followers, and it quickly became a hit

The 31-year-old model — who is of Asian descent — exuded an extremely seductive vibe as she was photographed inside of a bedroom. She took center stage in the snapshot as she pouted and directed her gaze straight into the lens. Jojo further posed in front of the bed while her arms rested against its edge. Her long highlighted blond hair was styled in loose waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Furthermore, she sported a full face of glamorous makeup for the snapshot that included foundation, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, eyeliner, blush, and a light pink lipstick. What demanded the most attention, however, was Jojo’s killer figure which she flaunted in sexy lingerie.

The one-piece Jojo wore was black and appeared to made out of lace as it left very little to the imagination. The garment’s cups tightly hugged her full-figured assets while their plunging design exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Meanwhile, the lingerie’s briefs, which featured ruffles along its edges, drew attention to the model’s bodacious derriere, curvaceous hips, and her tiny midriff as they were high-waisted.

Jojo did not accessorize the eye-catching look as it was bold enough on its own.

Jojo did not indicate where she was photographed exactly, but she did engage with her followers in the post’s caption.

“I love spending Easter with you,” she wrote, following the sentiment with two yellow heart emoji and a bunny emoji.

The sultry snapshot was met with instantaneous support from a number of Jojo’s fans and garnered more than 34,000 likes after just the first two hours of going live. An additional 2,000 followers also took to the comments section to shower the beauty with compliments and praise on her famous figure, her beauty, and her revealing outfit.

“Happy Easter, looking gorgeous as always,” one user commented.

“You look beautiful and fire,” a second user added, following their compliment with several fire emoji.

“Hello beautiful! Happy Easter,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are so hot,” a fourth fan questioned.

