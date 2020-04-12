Demi Rose Lies On Her Stomach In An Orange Bikini

Demi Rose wished her Instagram fans a happy Easter and posted a new bikini pic that was all about her curvy booty. The social media star posed on her stomach and rocked an orange bikini that popped against her skin tone.

In the update, Demi smiled widely and lied with her legs stretched out behind her. She propped up her left elbow and placed her chin in her hand. The angle left her derrière on show, and her tiny bikini bottoms peeked through. Her chest, on the other hand, was mostly obscured, although a part of her top was visible along with the tie accents behind her neck and on her back.

The stunner wore her hair down in a heavy right part and a piece of her locks glowed blond, and it popped against her brunette hair. Moreover, her makeup application brought attention to her cheeks as she sported heavy, shimmery blush. She also wore long, dark lashes and glossy pink lipstick. Demi accessorized with a couple of sparkling rings on her hand.

The model posed on a white bed with sheets that were crumpled behind her. The wall in the backdrop was a muted green tone and there was plenty of natural light that flooded the room and lit up her flawless skin. In particular, her booty and the side of her back glowed in the shot.

The cutie gave credit to Gavin Glave for the photo, a London-based photographer.

The sizzling share is getting a lot of traction and has received over 69,900 likes in the first 20 minutes since it went live. Plus, many fans couldn’t help but to take to the comments section to share their reactions.

There were a lot of people that responded to her caption.

“Gorgeous girl!!! Happy Easter,” exclaimed a social media user.

“Love you so much @demirose Happy Easter,” wrote another follower.

“@demirose how beautiful you look and happy easter,” wished a third supporter.

One supporter gave a shout-out to the photographer.

“Epic duo @gavinglave,” they declared.

Plus, Demi showcased her booty in another photo series that she posted to her Instagram page three days ago. That time, she opted to go topless and she was photographed inside a colorful tiled hot tub. In the first image, the beauty posed with her back facing the camera and glanced over her left shoulder with a fierce expression on her face. Her tiny gold bikini bottoms were hard to miss and her sideboob was partially visible.