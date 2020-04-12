Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Spend Easter Together At Mom Kris’ Palm Springs Home

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunited to celebrate Easter weekend with their daughter, Stormi Webster.

The former power couple has been transparent about remaining friends with one another since their breakup in October 2019. According to Jenner’s Instagram page, the two are putting their co-parenting relationship to the test as they spend time together at Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs. Jenner shared several clips from her family’s holiday getaway on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 11. In one clip, Jenner and her mom were making pizzas. Jenner shared a video of the pizzas in an oven to show off the pies to her millions of followers. While Kris is trying to get the pizzas off of its pans, Scott can be heard in the background, which allowed their fans to see that he is apart of their festivities.

Scott also took to his Instagram page to show that he’s enjoying himself in Palm Springs. The “SICKO Mode” rapper followed in his baby mama’s footsteps and shared parts of his vacation with his Instagram followers as well. In his Instagram Stories, Scott showed Stormi playing and dancing by the pool in a pink one-piece bathing suit.

While both Jenner and Scott provided hints to their fans that they were together for the weekend, they haven’t posted any photos of one another. Back in March, rumors began to swirl that the pair may be rekindling their romance, but aren’t putting a label on their new relationship. The Inquisitr previously reported that Jenner is currently not ready to commit to Scott just yet. The 22-year-old beauty mogul reportedly wants to focus on her career and her baby girl. However, the couple reportedly still have plenty of love for one another and are fully committed to providing a healthy environment for their baby girl.

According to Hollywood Life, Scott is making sure to spend as much time with Stormi in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The Grammy nominee has reportedly been in quarantine on his own while Jenner and Stormi try to remain safe by spending the majority of their time in Jenner’s Calabasas home.

“Travis isn’t quarantined with Kylie and Stormi but after he self-isolated by himself for a few weeks to make sure it was safe to see his daughter, he has stopped by to check in on them every so often,” a source shared with the outlet. “He hasn’t been staying over there all the time but makes sure he gets to spend quality time with his daughter because he’s not sure how long this stay at home order will last.”