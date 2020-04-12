Donald Trump Addresses Coronavirus In Easter Sunday Video: ‘We’re Winning The War’

President Donald Trump released a video on Easter Sunday to deliver an optimistic message to the nation from the White House amid the coronavirus pandemic, Breitbart reported.

“We’re getting rid of the plague, it’s a plague on our country like we’ve never seen,” he said. “But we’re winning the battle we’re winning the war.”

Nevertheless, Trump also used the video to acknowledge the effects of the pandemic and the physical separation that will prevent many Americans from attending mass at their local church.

“We won’t be sitting there next to each other, which we’d like to be, and soon will be again, but right now we’re keeping separation.”

Despite the limitations in place due to the spread of COVID-19, Trump urged Americans to celebrate with their families “like no other” and said everyone has ” a lot to be thankful for.”

As reported by ABC News, Trump previously predicted that churches would be packed on Easter Sunday, which is when he initially wanted to reopen the U.S. economy. But the coronavirus’s continual spread has prevented Trump from returning the country to normalcy, as many of his allies have urged.

The U.S. is currently leading the world in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths, assuming China‘s numbers are accurate. As of Sunday afternoon, there are 545,830 total cases in the country and 21,474 deaths. In an appearance on ABC News’ This Week, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn said the country is reaching its peak of the virus.

“The models do show that we are very close to the peak. So I think that information is accurate. This has been a really fast-moving outbreak, so we really have to take this day by day.”

With reports of the coming peak, the decision to reopen the economy will fall to Trump and his coronavirus task force.

“We’re looking at a date,” he said Friday, per CNN, noting that the decision will not be made until it’s clear the American public will be safe.

White House officials are reportedly discussing May 1. However, the publication claims that some aides are predicted a clash between officials in support of the May reopening and those who favor a more gradual approach.

Trump said on Friday that he is willing to consider the position of both sides of the argument, although he claimed that staying home would also lead to deaths. When pressed about the metrics he would use, Trump pointed to his head, suggested he would use his own intuition.