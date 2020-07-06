Nick Cordero Dead, Broadway Star Dies From Coronavirus Complications At 41

Nick Cordero has died after a long battle with coronavirus. Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, confirmed his passing in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday evening.

“God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth,” the statement read, in part.

Cordero woke up from his coma in mid-May, but took a turn for the worse again on May 20. From that point, his progress became stuck in a wait-and-see holding pattern as he remained in the ICU because of how ravaged his lungs were from the virus.

Continued treatment included an injection of stem cells administered on June 5, just days after doctors told his wife she should say her goodbyes, in an attempt to reverse some of the lung damage.

Kloots updated fans on Instagram and in her stories on June 9 and reported that he spiked a fever for a short time, but said it is a common occurrence for patients in the ICU. She was optimistic at that point, noting that she planned to FaceTime her husband the following day so he could wish their son, Elvis, a happy first birthday.

After 85 days in the intensive care unit, Cordero lost a significant amount of muscle weight, leaving him too weak to move or even talk. At that point, Kloots noted that he could move his eyes and answer questions when she went to see him by looking up for yes or down for no.

Cordero Did Not Have Typical Coronavirus Symptoms

Cordero began treatment a month after he became symptomatic, when his third COVID-19 test came back positive. He had previously been misdiagnosed with pneumonia after two other tests came back negative. His only symptom, intermittent exhaustion, began in early March and was inconsistent with the typical effects of the virus at that point in time, according to People.

On March 26, he went to see a doctor after he passed out changing his 10-month-old son Elvis’s diaper, according to Buzzfeed. That weekend he started having trouble breathing and experienced pain in his chest.

Cordero was put on a ventilator in early April. Kloots shared with Buzzfeed, what he said to her the last time they spoke.

“He said, ‘I love you, they have decided to put me on a ventilator with a breathing tube and I’m gonna go unconscious and I don’t know when I’ll wake up, and I don’t know when I’ll be able to talk to you again.'”

Cordero Had To Be Resuscitated And Went On Dialysis In April

The Broadway star took a turn for the worse April 11 and had to be resuscitated, according to an Instagram story posted by Kloots. She shared in the update that the doctors had a “hard time bringing him back” and had to put Cordero on an ECMO machine to support his heart and lungs. He was later put on dialysis to keep his kidneys functioning.

Hours after putting him on dialysis, Kloots said she received a call that the ECMO had stopped blood flow to his leg and he had been taken into emergency surgery to fix it. The surgery was successful, but he was still in critical condition.

“I am praying for a resurrection,” she wrote in her story.

After Complications From ECMO, Cordero’s Right Leg Was Amputated

Just over a week after the surgery on his leg, on April 18, the blood thinners being used to prevent clots caused internal bleeding in his intestines, according to CNN. Doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center removed his right leg.

Shortly after, he was given a temporary pacemaker to stabilize him for future procedures. He was also taken off the ventilator and given a breathing tube, according to Variety.