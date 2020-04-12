Stephanie Sanzo Shows Off Muscled Physique In Gray Crop Top And Snug Matching Shorts

Australian fitness trainer Stephanie Sanzo gave her fans a heft dose of workout motivation recently when she showed up on their timelines flexing her chiseled muscles. In the shared photo, the petite powerhouse rocked a fitted dark gray crop top with the word “Blondie” and the number “01” emblazoned on it. She paired the flattering top with curve-hugging matching shorts. Her ensembled did a great job of emphasizing her gym-honed physique. The definition of her biceps was clear, her midsection looked enviably tight and her quadriceps well-developed.

But her muscles weren’t the only eye-catching aspect of the photo. Stephanie sent a smoldering stare toward the camera and ash-blond hair cascaded past her shoulders from a side part. Beneath glamourously arched eyebrows, she accentuated her eyes with neutral-toned eyeshadow. While her eye makeup was relatively understated, her pink lipstick offered the lone pop of color in the entire image.

The photo offered an impressive showcase of the gains that Stephanie has earned thanks to her dedication to fitness. But her caption explained the mindset that fuelled her progress. In it, she encouraged her over one million followers not to depend on their feelings to motivate them to work out. There are times when those feelings of motivation won’t be there, she said, which is why it’s important to create a fitness routine that’s followed no matter what.

The photo has amassed over 55,000 likes as of this writing and more than 800 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans thanked her for the inspirational message she shared in the caption.

“So hard without the gym as I have limited equipment at home, but thank you!!!! I really needed to hear this right now,” one person wrote.

“Awesome physique…you are an inspiration!” another Instagram user added. “I used to get laughed at and talked about because I built muscle by both men and women. I see you and you changed my outlook all over again. Stay strong..stay Kool!”

“I feel motivated every time I pull up your workouts on the Sweat App!” a third supporter wrote before adding a thank you for having an at-home plan for people like me who miss their gym!!”

Stephanie showed how her commitment to weightlifting dramatically changed her body in a before-and-after composite photo she posted to Instagram three days ago. In the shot, she shared two photos which were eight years apart and in the older photo, her body was a far cry from the shredded physique she regularly shows off now.

The post has been liked over 75,000 likes since its upload.