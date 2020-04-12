Maitland Ward Flaunts Cleavage In White Bra

Maitland Ward has been sprinkling lingerie pics here and there on her colorful Instagram feed lately, and her newest update was of herself in a white ensemble. She showed off her eye-catching cleavage and seemed to be having a good time.

In the picture, the former Boy Meets World star struck the Bambi pose on a plush, dark navy couch. She faced the camera straight on and left her right hand by her inner thigh and tugged at her bra strap with her left hand. She tiled her head slightly to the right and smiled with her lips closed for a flirty capture.

Maitland’s bra was an off-white cream tone with scalloped lace edging on the exterior of the cup with a little bit of lace in the middle. It hugged her curves and left her chest on full show. She also wore a matching pair of bottoms that had a low-waisted fit. The main portion was made of sheer fabric and the trim was lace.

The sensation wore her hair in a half-ponytail or bun and left some of her bangs out. She brushed most of her locks in front of her right shoulder and sported a chic makeup application. The bright pink lipstick brought attention to her smile, and her eyes were accentuated with silver eyeshadow, mascara, and liner on her lower lids.

The room that Maitland posed in had a blue glow in the left side of the frame. There was a side table that was decorated with a tall, clear vase and behind her as a colorful piece of artwork on the wall. The model was well-lit thanks to the use of a flash and her fair skin looked flawless.

This lingerie photo has been liked over 65,400 times so far with lots of people stopping by the comments section to talk about the update.

“YOU are Beautiful and sexy,” complimented a supporter.

“You are the perfect woman,” declared a second fan.

“You’re my favourite girl ever,” exclaimed another follower.

“So natural and gooooood,” gushed a fourth social media user.

Plus, the redhead posted another photo yesterday that was all about her curves. That time, she sported a white tank top and a pair of blue lingerie bottoms. She posed on her knees and sat up slightly as she gave a sultry smile. The shirt referenced her former gig on TV, and she wore her hair down in a side part. Her makeup application complemented her locks and she sported heavy purplish-red liner on her lower lids.