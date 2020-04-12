Amy Klobuchar Reportedly Top Contender For Joe Biden’s Running Mate

Having beaten Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and a slew of other candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden is the Democratic Party‘s presumptive presidential nominee. Biden’s team is now in the process of choosing a running mate, looking ahead to facing off against President Donald Trump.

According to a report from The New York Post published on Saturday, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is the frontrunner for vice presidential nominee. Klobuchar, whose surprisingly resilient White House bid caught the attention of the public, could help the Democratic Party capture a key swing state by wooing more moderate voters.

According to individuals familiar with the process, Klobuchar “could be” number one on Biden’s shortlist. According to a Senate insider, the Minnesotan has formidable “political skills” and enjoys the support of her Democratic colleagues in the upper chamber. According to Democratic Party insiders, Klobuchar’s odds of being picked are five to two.

A number of other prominent Democrats is being considered for the position. High on Biden’s list are Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sens. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Kamala Harris of California. Duckworth, an Iraq war veteran, “would bring a war hero on the ticket,” and Harris could help boost black turnout in key states.

According to the report, although not exactly top contenders, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham are also “in the mix.” Abrams, who used to be high on the list, is no longer one of the frontrunners because she lacks experience and Biden “wants someone… who can take over” if necessary, according to an individual familiar with the process. Masto and Grisham are reportedly being considered because they could potentially help Biden secure the Latino vote, which he has been unable to do in the primary.

According to some reports, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — who rose to national prominence due to his handling of the coronavirus crisis — is interested in being on the ticket. According to an insider, Biden is not considering him for running mate. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is not on the list either. According to an insider, Biden “doesn’t like” Clinton and should only pick her if he “wants to make sure he loses” to Trump.

Biden, who has vowed to pick a female running mate, recently discussed his campaign’s vice presidential selection process. During a virtual fundraiser, he revealed that a special committee is in charge of the vetting. His Cabinet, Biden said, will be diverse. “Men, women, gay, straight, across the board, black, white, Asian, it really matters that it look like the country because everyone brings a slightly different perspective,” the former vice president stated.