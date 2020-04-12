Genesis Lopez Puts Bodacious Derriere On Full Display In Tiny Two-Piece Bikini

American bombshell Genesis Lopez blessed her fans on social media after she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself in a tiny bikini on Sunday, April 12. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the post with her 4.8 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 26-year-old model stunned in the snapshot as she was photographed in front of white wall. Genesis took center stage as she faced her backside towards the camera. Her left arm was raised up to her long brunette hair, which did not appear to be styled as it cascaded over her right shoulder.

Though her face was only partly visible, Genesis still sported some makeup in the shot, including eyelash extensions, a nude lip, eyeshadow and sculpted eyebrows. What easily stole the show, though, was Genesis’ curvaceous figure, which she flaunted in a minuscule neon-yellow bikini.

The model’s bikini bra was strapless as it featured a bandeau-styled body that hooked in the back. Despite Genesis not facing the camera from the front, users could still discern that the tiny swimsuit top tightly hugged her voluptuous assets, as part of her chest remained visible from the side.

Genesis paired the bra with matching bikini bottoms that provided just minimal coverage as they were designed in a classic Brazilian-style thong. The revealing briefs helped to display almost all of Genesis’ bodacious derriere. Meanwhile, the bottoms’ side straps, which Genesis had raised up past her hip bones, drew attention to her flat midriff. She completed the poolside look with just a small pair of hoop earrings.

Genesis did not explicitly state where she was photographed, but it was likely inside of her residence as she has been quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the post’s caption, she wished her many followers a happy Easter Sunday.

“Hope you’re all social distancing and staying safe,” she added.

The sexy photo was met with widespread support and approval from tens of thousands of Genesis’ fans, accumulating more than 64,000 likes in the first two hours after going live. Additionally, more than 700 of her followers took to the comments section to overload her with compliments on her killer curves, her bold swimsuit, and her looks.

“Happy Easter gorgeous,” one user commented, responding to the model’s caption.

“Looking gorgeous, young lady,” a second user added.

“You are perfection,” a third fan chimed in.

“Looking stunning,” a fourth fan asserted.

Genesis has shared several smoking-hot looks of herself bikini-clad on social media lately. On April 5, she stunned in a tiny black two-piece swimsuit that left barely anything to the imagination, per The Inquisitr.