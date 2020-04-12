Bethany Lily April Sports Sheer Bodysuit & Bunny Ears In Latest Instagram Update

The British model left little to the imagination in her revealing ensemble.

On Sunday, April 12, British model Bethany Lily April celebrated Easter by uploading a series of suggestive snaps for her 2.5 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The provocative photos show the 23-year-old posing on a low-back chair in front of a vanity with a lighted mirror. She sizzled in a sheer, plunging black bodysuit with zipper detailing, which pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. The risque outfit showcased her ample cleavage, tiny waist, and sculpted hips. The model finished off the sexy look with festive black-and-pink satin bunny ears and a pair of matching cuffs.

The Instagram star styled her honey-colored hair in tousled waves and opted to wear a full face of makeup. The striking application featured subtle contour, glowing highlighter, peach blush, a light coat of mascara, and nude lip gloss.

In the first image, Bethany sat with her shoulders hunched and leaned forward. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her body away from the photographer, showing off her curvaceous side profile. She brought her hands up to her face and turned her head to look directly into the camera, pursing her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation wished her followers a “[h]appy Easter.” She also implored fans to let her know what their preferred choice of “Easter chocolate” is and noted that she enjoys eating a “milk chocolate bunny” from Lindt.

Fans were quick to answer Bethany’s question in the comments section.

“I really like Cadbury cream eggs!” wrote one follower.

“Reese’s peanut butter eggs,” added another Instagram user.

Many commenters also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow! @bethanylilyapril you definitely look spectacular,” gushed a fan.

“Cute and pretty at the same time,” remarked a different devotee.

Bethany engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 60,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consist of her in revealing outfits. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a close-up selfie, in which she wore a low-cut black corset. That post has been liked over 110,000 times since it was shared.