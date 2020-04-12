Miley Cyrus Sizzles In Sexy Easter Photoshoot On Instagram

Miley Cyrus thrilled her 106 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot update that featured several sexy shots in an Easter-themed photoshoot.

In the first snap, Miley had a huge pastel Easter basket set up in a scenic backdrop, with green grass below, a white picket fence positioned behind the basket, and several oversized metallic eggs and carrots sprinkled both around the basket and within it. Miley perched in the middle of the basket and showcased her curves in a figure-hugging strapless white dress that flaunted a hint of cleavage. She nibbled on an oversized carrot, and looked whimsical with a pale pink curled bob.

Miley took things to a much more scandalous level with her second snap, in which she rocked a pink bodysuit that showcased her toned physique to perfection. She stretched out across the lap of a figure dressed as the Easter bunny, finishing her ensemble off with a pair of pink high heels.

The third snap Miley shared carried on the bunny theme, as she placed a pair of large rabbit ears atop her pastel locks. The shot was more closely cropped, and only showed Miley’s face and upper body. She had a huge smile on her face as she glanced at the camera, and her makeup was done in soft tones that accentuated her natural beauty.

Miley swapped out her tight white dress for a bandeau top and the Easter bunny costume for the fourth snap, showing off more of her toned body. She shared several more posts in which she cuddled an oversized white stuffed rabbit and looked absolutely gorgeous.

Miley’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling seasonal shoot, and the post racked up over 1.4 million likes within just three hours. It also received 8,426 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“You are magical. Happy Easter,” one fan commented.

“I’m still speechless what a serve,” another follower said, stunned by the cheeky yet festive photoshoot.

“The most beautiful bunny ever,” another fan added.

“I need this hair today,” one fan commented, loving the pastel hue and retro style of Miley’s locks in the photoshoot.

While her latest Instagram post was a sexy one, Miley has also had some charitable deeds on her list lately. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Miley and her partner Cody Simpson delivered tacos to healthcare workers at the Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center as a way to give back to all the hard-working staff during the coronavirus pandemic. Cody shared some photos and a video of the duo bringing the tacos to the medical center.