Lisa Lanceford Rocks Black Sports Bra And Shorts For Outdoor High-Intensity Interval Workout

British fitness trainer Lisa Lanceford shared a High-Intensity Interval Training workout with her followers in the latest video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a black sports bra and matching shorts, the brunette powerhouse started the circuit with a series of high knee pulldowns. For this exercise, she briskly alternated lifting her knees toward her torso while simultaneously lowering her arms.

In the next clip, Lisa assumed a plank position and then walked her hands forward dragging her legs behind her. Then she did a set of suicide burpees which required her to perform one rep of the well-known exercise and then jog to another spot in her lawn to do the second.

In the third video, she performed four front punches, twisting her torso as she performed each repetition. Then she completed a set of rapid alternating high knee raises.

The the final video of the series, Lis ended the workout with a series of tricep reach kicks. For this exercise, she propped herself up on her arms, keeping her knees raised and her feet on the ground. Then she extended her leg upward and then stretched the opposite arm toward it.

In her caption, Lisa instructed fans to do the circuit for three rounds. She advised beginner to do each exercise for 15 seconds and to take a 45 -second break between rounds. For persons with an intermediate fitness level, she suggested 30-second intervals and a break for the same amount of time. People at an advanced fitness level should do 45-seconds of the exercise with 15-second breaks, she said.

Even though Lisa is a personal trainer, she admitted that the workout challenged her. She nevertheless encouraged her fans to try it and encouraged them to maintain their form through each exercise when attempting the circuit.

In the comments section, several Instagram users seemed very impressed with Lisa’s show of physical fitness.

“Killing it with these moves,” wrote fellow Instagram fitness influencer Melissa Morales.

Others seemed envious of her chiseled physique.

“Beautiful body. I wish I looked like you. I can’t hit it as hard. I have disabilities,” a second person added.

A third commenter added a question to their compliment.

Wait, I love this workout, but why aren’t you wearing shoes?

In her reply, Lisa said that she just felt more comfortable doing the workout barefoot, adding that she prefers sneakers for when she’s exercising on hard surfaces indoors.